5 killed, hundreds injured in blasts at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran

Videos posted online from the moment of the explosions and their aftermath show that the blasts were powerful. Soon after the explosions, speculation ricocheted around social media about their cause with some people claiming foul play.

Government officials have urged people to avoid speculating about the incident.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered Interior Minister Eskandar Monei to fly to Bandar Abbas to launch an investigation into the explosions.

Pezeshkian also posted a message on X, extending sympathies to those affected by the blasts in Hormozgan Province.

He also said he had instructed the interior minister to find the cause of the incident and make necessary coordination to assist the injured.