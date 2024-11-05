IRGC: 10 terrorists eliminated, arrested in southeastern Iran

Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaei, Deputy Commander of the Quds Base of the IRGC Ground Force and spokesperson for the Martyrs of Security military operation stated that security forces from the Sistan and Baluchestan Intelligence Department, operational units of the Quds Base, and anti-terrorism units of the Law Enforcement Force successfully dealt significant blows to enemy proxy terrorist teams.

He further elaborated that since the beginning of the Martyrs of Security operation last week, a total of 14 terrorists have been arrested, and eight have been killed.

Among those arrested are key members of the terrorist group responsible for the killing of security forces in the Gohar Kuh region of Taftan in Sistan and Baluchestan.

The senior commander also said a large cache of weapons and ammunition, including American-made arms, has been seized from the terrorists.

He emphasized that efforts to apprehend those responsible for creating unrest and insecurity in the province are ongoing.

Iranian forces have stepped up security measures in the areas bordering Pakistan to stem the infiltration of militants and mercenaries, mainly from the so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, from the neighboring country.