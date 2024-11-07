IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran police chief: All militants in Taftan terrorist attack killed or arrested

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ahmad Reza Radan

The head of Iran’s Law Enforcement Force says that all agents involved in the recent deadly terrorist attack in Iran’s southeastern town of Taftan  have been taken out or detained.

Addressing a ceremony to inaugurate a Police Traffic School on Wednesday, General Ahmadreza Radan stated, “After the Taftan terrorist incident in Sistan and Baluchestan province… with intelligence measures, all the agents involved in this terrorist incident were identified and we either killed or arrested them.”

General Radan told reporters the regional Quds base of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Gaurd Corps (IRGC) and the Ministry of Defense also carried out successful operations and succeeded in killing and arresting a number of other terrorists in the region.

He warned, “I have already announced many times that whoever tries to cross the security wall, we will move over them, and we did this in relation to the tragic incident in Taftan.”

Ten Iranian border guards were killed after gunmen, affiliated with the Pakistan-based so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, staged a raid against police vehicles in Taftan last Saturday.

