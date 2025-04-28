IFP ExclusiveParliament

Iranian parliamentary investigation finds ‘negligence’ in deadly port explosion, undermines ‘sabotage’ as unlikely

By IFP Editorial Staff

A parliamentary investigation has determined that “systemic negligence” caused Saturday’s deadly explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port, in southern Iran, according to a member of the delegation sent by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to the site of the massive blast that killed dozens and wounded hundreds.

MP Seyed Morteza Mahmoudi, who is a member of the investigative team, told ISNA on Monday, “CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts revealed serious incompetence in cargo handling procedures.”

He cited “false declarations of container contents” and “lack of proper oversight” as key factors, while noting deliberate sabotage appears unlikely based on available evidence.

“The complete absence of proper control mechanisms for incoming and outgoing cargo created conditions for this tragedy,” Mahmoudi said.

“While other ports share similar vulnerabilities, the failures were particularly severe at Shahid Rajaei.”

The delegation will submit its final report to the parliament on Tuesday.

Ghalibaf on Monday pledged full transparency, stating that oversight agencies and four parliamentary committees are conducting thorough reviews to identify any negligence or intentional wrongdoing, with findings to be made public.

The explosion at Iran’s busiest commercial port, which has claimed at least 46 lives and injured over 700 others so far, has raised nationwide concerns about port management practices.

