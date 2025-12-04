Iran’s speaker at Asian Parliamentary Assembly: “Era of dominance by one or two powers is over”

Ghalibaf said Asia has moved “from being a victim to becoming a decisive actor” and described the region’s emergence as an era defined by cooperation, justice and mutual respect.

He called on Asian legislatures to help shape a world where sanctions are not used as foreign-policy tools and where “the killing of women and children in Gaza is neither met with silence nor justification.”

The speaker stated that the future of regional and global stability “will not be decided in Washington or Tel Aviv,” but within Asia itself, among its “civilization-building nations.”

He emphasized that Asian states share deep historical and cultural bonds, framing them as both a legacy and a strategic responsibility.

Addressing the war in Gaza, Ghalibaf slammed Israel for “systematic genocide,” stressing that nearly 70,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

He reiterated Iran’s support for any initiative that ends occupation and alleviates Palestinian suffering but rejected attempts to impose an “unjust peace,” saying agreements that fail to secure Palestinian rights are “illegitimate” and destined to fail.