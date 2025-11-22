Iranian lawmakers submit impeachment motion against minister of roads and urban development

Zeynab Gheisari, MP, said more than 70 members of parliament have signed various impeachment motions targeting the minister. She noted that despite lawmakers’ repeated efforts to avoid invoking the impeachment mechanism, the chamber was ultimately left with “no alternative.”

According to Gheisari, parliament had sought for months to address performance-related issues through other supervisory instruments, including more than 400 formal warnings and 340 written questions to the minister.

“These steps were intended to guide the ministry back to its proper legal and operational path,” she said, adding that the attempts did not yield results.

The impeachment request has now been delivered to the parliament’s presiding board, which will determine the next procedural steps, including scheduling a session for the minister to appear before lawmakers.