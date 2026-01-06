Iranian parliament speaker criticizes Trump over remarks on Venezuela’s oil

Speaking on Tuesday at a gathering of workers and producers, Qalibaf said Trump’s statements, following kidnapping Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, clearly reveal Washington’s true intentions.

Referring to remarks by Trump about Venezuela, he said the US president “openly and shamelessly declares that they have gone to take Venezuela’s oil and mines.”

Qalibaf recalled comments by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, American Democratic representative, who said Trump’s actions were aimed at securing Venezuela’s oil and economic potential for one of his business partners and affiliated economic groups.

Qalibaf noted Cortez acknowledged that attacking or pressuring Venezuela does not serve the genuine interests of the American people.

The Iranian parliament speaker also echoed martyred commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated in a US strike, saying Trump’s behavior once again demonstrates what General Soleimani described as the reckless conduct of a “gambler.”

Qalibaf’s remarks come amid ongoing criticism by Iranian officials of US foreign policy, which they slam as interventionist and driven by economic exploitation rather than international law or respect for national sovereignty.