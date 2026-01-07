US demanding Venezuela cut ties with Iran, Russia and China: ABC News

US commandos abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during a nighttime raid on Saturday, in what the oil-rich South American country has denounced as a violation of its sovereignty.

According to ABC, the White House has demanded that Venezuela partner exclusively with the US on oil production and favor it when selling crude oil. President Donald Trump has insisted that American companies have access to Venezuela’s oil industry, which he claimed was unfairly nationalized by Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chavez.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that “the interim authorities” of Venezuela would be “turning over” between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to be sold under Washington’s control.

Delcy Rodriguez, a Maduro ally sworn in as acting president on Monday, declared that neither the US nor any other “foreign agent” would control Venezuela. Authorities in Caracas have demanded the release of Maduro and Flores, both of whom pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and weapons charges when brought before a New York court on Monday.

“The military operation, without a declaration of war or a UN Security Council resolution, represents an illegal act of armed aggression of a terrorist nature,” Venezuelan Prosecutor General Tarek Saab said.