US putting Venezuela’s interim leader on ‘short leash’: Politico

Rodriguez, a former vice president and staunch ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was sworn in as interim president after Maduro was kidnapped by US forces in an unprecedented raid on Caracas. While Rodriguez condemned the US and vowed that the country “will never return to being the colony of another empire,” she has signaled openness to “cooperation” with Washington.

Now, the US wants Rodriguez to crack down on drug trafficking, expel Iranian, Cuban, and other operatives hostile to Washington, and halt oil sales to US adversaries, two Politico sources claimed. US officials also reportedly expect Rodriguez to eventually hold free elections and step aside, though no definite deadlines have been set.

One person close to the administration told Politico that Rodriguez was on a “short leash,” adding that the Trump team was “confident they can whip her in whatever direction they want before they dispose of her and move on.”

Aside from the threat of launching a second military operation against Venezuela, the US reportedly sees sanctions relief and access to Rodriguez’s financial assets as leverage. However, several Politico sources said they were unaware of any plans to lift sanctions or provide significant humanitarian aid at this stage.

The Trump team is also seeking the release of Americans detained in Venezuela, though people familiar with the matter said Washington has not demanded the release of all Venezuela’s political opposition figures, according to Politico.

However, the odds of Rodrigez complying with the demands are low due to rivalries among Venezuela’s top officials, one person familiar with the matter told the outlet, describing the political landscape as “an unstable pit of vipers.”

Trump has openly asserted that Washington will “run” Venezuela until an “orderly transition,” while warning that Rodriguez could pay an even “bigger price” than Maduro if she resists US demands.