At least 100 people killed during US attack: Venezuela’s interior minister

“So far, and I say so far, there are 100 dead, 100. And a similar number of injured,” Diosdado Cabello said late on Wednesday.

“People died who had nothing to do with a conflict, civilians, women who were in their homes… were hit by the impact of the powerful bombs launched against our country.”

The Cuban government announced on Sunday that 32 of its citizens were killed during the operation “in combat actions,” performing missions on behalf of the Cuban Armed Forces and interior ministry. Cabello did not specify whether this was part of the 100 reported dead.

US President Donald Trump previously stated that no US service members were killed, though some were injured when a helicopter was hit during the attack.