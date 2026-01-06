US military operation in Venezuela undermined international law: UN

“States must not threaten or use force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN rights office, told reporters in Geneva.

US soldiers captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife during Washington’s strikes on the nation’s capital, US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday.

Following the abduction of Maduro, Trump said Washington would “run” the Latin American country until a transition was complete, but a day later, his top diplomat added the US does not want to govern the country.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Sunday that the US is not at war with Venezuela, while on the same day, Trump told reporters that he might order a second strike if Venezuela does not cooperate with the US to clamp down on drug trafficking and open up its oil industry.

Maduro pleaded not guilty Monday in a New York court to narco-trafficking and weapons charges, as he slammed the US military operation that resulted in his capture.