Iranian parliament rejects urgent motion to suspend CFT accession process

Iran’s Parliament on Tuesday voted against a motion to debate urgently a proposal that would have barred the government from submitting documents related to the country’s accession to the Convention on Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT).

During the open session, lawmakers discussed the “double-urgency” motion aimed at obligating the government to withhold the CFT ratification documents.

After statements from supporters and opponents, the motion was put to a vote and received 150 votes in favor, 73 against, and 9 abstentions out of 238 lawmakers present.

The proposal failed to secure the required two-thirds majority and will therefore be reviewed under normal parliamentary procedure.

Hassan Qashqavi, a member of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, strongly opposed the urgency motion, warning that it contradicted both the directive of the Leader and a decision by the Expediency Council.

“This move would set a dangerous precedent of defiance against the Council’s authority,” he said, calling on Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf not to allow the “institutional confrontation.”

The CFT is one of the key components of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations.

