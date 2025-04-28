Iranian President affirms support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity during Baku visit

President Pezeshkian, who arrived in the Azerbaijani capital at the head of 120-strong delegation, stated, “We believe Nagorno-Karabakh is an inseparable part of Azerbaijan’s territory and we respect this position.”

The region is disputed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia and has triggered conflicts between the two countries.

The Iranian president conveyed greetings from the Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and emphasized the fraternal ties between the two nations, calling them “not just neighbors but friends, brothers, and even relatives.”

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations following recent expert-level agreements.

President Pezeshkian expressed hope that the signed agreements would lead to broader cooperation, serving as regionala model for interaction.

President Aliyev welcomed the Iranian delegation, describing the visit as historically significant.

“During our private meeting, we discussed numerous issues and emphasized expanding relations across all sectors,” Aliyev said.

He expressed confidence that enhanced ties would benefit both nations.