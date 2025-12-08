Azerbaijan’s president voices commitment to promotion of ties with Iran

Aliyev made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Baku on Monday.

The talks focused on key bilateral issues, including political cooperation, neighborly relations, and mechanisms for managing ties between the two countries.

Araghchi conveyed greetings from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and highlighted the Islamic Republic’s determination to deepen cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

Emphasizing the importance of continuous diplomatic engagement, the top diplomat stressed that sustained consultations help resolve misunderstandings and manage bilateral issues effectively.

Aliyev described the visit as historic and pivotal for enhancing mutual understanding, while expressing satisfaction with the steady growth of the Tehran-Baku relations.

During his visit, Araghchi also discussed Tehran’s perspective on regional developments with senior Azerbaijani officials, including his Azeri counterpart.

Commenting on the pending meeting, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Saturday had highlighted the significance of the bilateral relationship, noting shared culture, religion, and historical ties. He had emphasized that diplomatic visits like the one set to be paid by Araghchi aimed to reinforce cooperation and contribute to peace and stability in the Caucasus region.

The Iranian foreign minister’s visit took place around three months after the conclusion of a United States-mediated agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which triggered warnings about Washington’s interventionist intentions concerning the region.

In reaction to the agreement, the Islamic Republic has welcomed regional peace, but invariably warned about the repercussions of foreign intervention, stressing that it constantly observes ongoing regional developments as a means of guarding against uncalled-for interference.