Iran denies Azerbaijan’s allegations against ambassador to Armenia

In a statement sent to Axar, the embassy rejected reports accusing Ambassador Mehdi Sobhani of supporting separatist movements in Nagorno-Karabakh or providing military assistance to the Armenian government. The statement stressed that such allegations are “completely unfounded.”

The embassy also reiterated Iran’s “principled stance” on supporting a peaceful resolution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and respecting the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It added that the remarks published by the Azerbaijani outlet were “fabrications and personal speculations of the author.”

Axar had recently published a report about Ambassador Sobhani, claiming “as his diplomatic mission in Yerevan nears its end, he allegedly backed separatist forces in Karabakh and fueled anti-Azerbaijani sentiments.”

The outlet also alleged that “Iran provided Armenia with military support, including weapons supplies.”

Diplomatic relations between Iran, Armenia, and the Republic of Azerbaijan have become sensitive, especially as a US-brokered ceasefire between Baku and Yerevan is feared to cut off Iran’s access to Armenia.