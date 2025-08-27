Azerbaijani president dismisses claims of threat to Iran from Zangazur corridor

Aliyev dismissed as “unfounded” reports suggesting that Azerbaijan intends to occupy Zangazur or sever the land connection between Iran and Armenia.

He called these claims “pure slander”, underlining that Azerbaijan has no such intentions.

Aliyev claimed if Azerbaijan had wanted to, it could have easily taken control of Zangezur in November 2020 or at any time in the past five years but it did not do so because Baku is not an “aggressor”.

He added, “Therefore, allegations that we intend to cut the border between Iran and Armenia are unfounded”.

Iran has always said it cannot accept any geopolitical change in the region.

Meantime, the US participation in the Zangezur project has raised security concerns in Tehran.