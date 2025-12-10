Iran FM highlights need for stable, tension-free ties with Azerbaijan amid regional turmoil

In an op-ed published by Azerbaijan’s APA news agency, Araqchi described Iran as a reliable partner and a steadfast pillar of support for “our brothers north of the Aras River.”

He noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran was among the first countries to recognize the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan and, by immediately upgrading its consulate to an embassy, sent a clear message of comprehensive support to the world.

Referring to the Karabakh crisis, he wrote that throughout the long years of the Karabakh conflict, Tehran’s principled policy consistently rested on respect for territorial integrity and the return of occupied territories.

According to Araqchi, bilateral ties — backed by deep historical foundations — have expanded across multiple domains, including economic and transit cooperation, political and security engagements, and cultural and social exchanges.

He added that over the past 34 years, Iran, out of a sense of neighborly and humanitarian duty, has provided the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with access to the rest of Azerbaijan through its territory, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity between Nakhchivan and mainland Azerbaijan.

Araqchi wrote that today, to further facilitate and enhance this access, the “Aras Corridor Project” is being vigorously pursued. This strategic initiative is not only a transit route but also a symbol of both countries’ determination to diversify communication channels.

The Iranian foreign minister announced that the construction and commissioning of the “Kalala–Aghband Bridge” will soon be completed, enabling the fifth border crossing between Iran and Azerbaijan to begin operations. This new crossing, he said, will create fresh opportunities for economic cooperation and complete the regional connectivity puzzle.

Highlighting Tehran–Baku cooperation in the energy sector, he added that Iran is planning electricity exchange and the trilateral interconnection of power grids with the participation of Russia — a move that would transform the Caucasus into a regional energy hub.

Araqchi emphasized that on the political front, high-level consultations between the two countries are ongoing, and despite ups and downs, the overall trajectory of relations has been upward. The determination of senior officials on both sides, he said, is to overcome misunderstandings and advance a comprehensive expansion of ties.