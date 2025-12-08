Media WireForeign Policy

Iran says determined to enhance Azerbaijan ties, warns against undermining relations

By IFP Media Wire

Iran’s Foreign Minister has emphasized that Tehran is determined to expand its relations with Baku in all dimensions, and that no party should be allowed to undermine the ties between the two countries.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, in Baku on Monday, Seyed Abbas Araqchi said Iran and Azerbaijan share many commonalities and mutual interests, although there are also differences that need to be addressed through dialogue.

Araqchi stressed that he held good and constructive discussions with his Azerbaijani counterpart.

The foreign minister noted that Tehran and Baku are fully serious about regional security, and that the 3+3 mechanism—comprising Iran, Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia—was established precisely for this purpose.

Araqchi underlined that regional security must be ensured by the countries of the region themselves, and that any foreign intervention from any side is destructive.

Referring to two visits made last year by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan, he said Iran looks forward to hosting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, as well as the country’s foreign minister, in Tehran.

He also expressed satisfaction that relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are moving in a positive direction.

Araqchi added that, in his meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, they also discussed the aggressions committed by the Zionist regime against countries of the region.

He said Iran welcomes any initiative that leads to halting the crimes and killings of Palestinians in Gaza, providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza, and ending the occupation of Palestine, stressing that no plan should undermine the Palestinian people’s inherent right to self-determination.

 

