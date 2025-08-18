Iran renews warning against US presence in South Caucasus, criticizes Israeli expansionism

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baqaei said Monday that Tehran has “clearly conveyed” its concerns to Armenia regarding cooperation with the US. He noted that Yerevan assured Iran its partnership with Washington would be limited to a company registered in Armenia.

Baqaei emphasized that the joint statement recently signed by Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan underlines the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders.

He stressed that plans to open transport routes, including a rail link through southern Armenia connecting Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan, must not undermine recognized borders or Armenia’s sovereignty.

Turning to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s so-called “Greater Israel” plan, Baqaei said the concept reflects “unlimited expansionism” and demonstrates Israel’s threat to regional security.

He warned that ambitions extending to Lebanon, Syria, and Saudi Arabia highlight the “existential danger” posed by the occupying regime’s policies.

On global issues, Baqaei welcomed any initiative to end the war in Ukraine, including the recent meeting between the US and Russian presidents in Alaska, while urging dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes.