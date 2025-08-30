Saturday, August 30, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

President Pezeshkian: No foreign power allowed to undermine Iran-Armenia friendship   

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran’s concerns over the presence of foreign forces in the sensitive Caucasus region were largely alleviated following assurances from Armenian officials.

He was speaking on Saturday during a meeting with Secretary of Armenia’s National Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

Pezeshkian said no foreign power should be allowed to undermine the close and strategic friendship between Tehran and Yerevan.

Referring to the positive outcomes of his recent visit to Armenia, Pezeshkian welcomed progress on the North–South Corridor project, describing it as a major step toward enhancing economic and political ties.

The Iranian president further called for swift implementation of bilateral agreements.

For his part, the secretary of Armenia’s National Security Council praised Iran’s commitment to deepening ties.

Grigoryan noted that Armenia is ready to finalize a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Iran.

He also welcomed greater involvement of Iranian companies in Armenia’s infrastructure and development projects and voiced hope for a significant boost in economic exchanges.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks