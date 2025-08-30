President Pezeshkian: No foreign power allowed to undermine Iran-Armenia friendship   

He was speaking on Saturday during a meeting with Secretary of Armenia’s National Security Council Armen Grigoryan.

Pezeshkian said no foreign power should be allowed to undermine the close and strategic friendship between Tehran and Yerevan.

Referring to the positive outcomes of his recent visit to Armenia, Pezeshkian welcomed progress on the North–South Corridor project, describing it as a major step toward enhancing economic and political ties.

The Iranian president further called for swift implementation of bilateral agreements.

For his part, the secretary of Armenia’s National Security Council praised Iran’s commitment to deepening ties.

Grigoryan noted that Armenia is ready to finalize a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement with Iran.

He also welcomed greater involvement of Iranian companies in Armenia’s infrastructure and development projects and voiced hope for a significant boost in economic exchanges.