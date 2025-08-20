Iran president says Caucasus region must not become theater for geopolitical rivalry

“Iran’s position has always been clear, we do not accept any changes to internationally recognized borders in the Caucasus,” the president said at a joint press conference with Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, on Tuesday.

“This region should not be transformed into an arena for global power competition,” he asserted.

Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran consistently supports Armenia’s territorial integrity, describing it as a fixed and unchanging policy. “The Caucasus must remain governed by Caucasian nations,” he said, warning that outsourcing conflict resolution to extra-regional powers would only complicate the situation further.

During the meeting with Pashinyan, the Iranian president described the continuation of friendly relations between the two countries as a firm commitment of Iran.

According to a statement by the Iranian presidency, he voiced Iran’s readiness to accelerate the finalization of a strategic long-term cooperation agreement.

He reiterated that the deep historical, cultural, and civilizational ties between Iran and Armenia provide a strong foundation for further strengthening bilateral cooperation based on mutual interests.

Pezeshkian also placed a premium on addressing Iran’s concerns regarding a trilateral deal between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and America to establish a transit corridor connecting Azerbaijan to its exclave Nakhchivan.

“Iran has always sought to stabilize peace and security in the Caucasus region, and will continue to do so.”

Pezeshkian’s visit came less than two weeks after Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a peace deal at the White House in the presence of US President Donald Trump.

That peace deal has escalated concerns about Washington’s interventionist intentions concerning the region.

Pashinyan said Armenia has always been and will remain committed to preserving its friendly and historic relations with Iran.

He said Iran and Armenia possess diverse and complementary capacities that should be harnessed to serve the interests of both nations.

“Cooperation with Iran, under the spirit of good neighborliness and the preservation and enhancement of friendly relations, is of strategic importance to Armenia. Without a doubt, Iran’s concerns regarding the construction of the new corridor will be fully respected.”

He added that Armenia is ready to sign a strategic long-term cooperation agreement with Iran.

Earlier in the day, the delegations of the two countries signed 10 memoranda of understanding on mutual cooperation.

The MoUs, signed on the second day of Pezeshkian’s visit, address diplomacy, economy, mines and industries, road and urban development, healthcare, environment, education, culture, social interaction, and tourism.