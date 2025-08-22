Armenia seeks LPG imports from Iran to address domestic shortages

Gevorg Papoyan said the request was made during a meeting with Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak, as Yerevan seeks to diversify its energy suppliers and stabilize rising fuel costs.

“Securing additional LPG supplies from Iran is crucial for us,” Papoyan said. “Diversifying suppliers will enhance competition and help reduce prices in the domestic market.”

According to Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, LPG prices at Armenian gas stations have risen by 50 percent since June, putting pressure on consumers and businesses.

Earlier this summer, Papoyan urged Armenia’s Competition Protection Commission to investigate the price surge, which officials partly attributed to logistical challenges with fuel imports from Russia through Georgia.

Armenia, a landlocked South Caucasus nation, currently relies heavily on fuel imports from Russia but has been exploring new trade options to boost energy security amid market volatility and regional supply issues.

Officials have not yet disclosed details regarding potential volumes or pricing of possible LPG imports from Iran.