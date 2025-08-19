Iran, Armenia agree on new transport projects, including Nordooz Bridge, Persian Gulf-Black Sea link

Speaking on Tuesday, Sadegh said the two sides agreed to expand the existing Nordooz crossing and build an additional bridge to ease freight traffic between the two countries.

She noted that Iran and Armenia also plan to reorganize border terminals and finalize a broader transit package within the next two months to reduce costs for Iranian truck drivers.

The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to establish a strategic railway corridor linking the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.

“The rail line currently extends to Jolfa, and its continuation through Nakhchivan to Yerevan has been agreed in principle. With further trilateral cooperation among Iran, Armenia, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, this route could become a key link to Europe,” she said.

Sadegh also pointed to new initiatives in air transport, logistics, and technical-engineering services, stressing the strong track record of Iranian contractors working on construction and infrastructure projects in Armenia.