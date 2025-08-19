Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Iran, Armenia agree on new transport projects, including Nordooz Bridge, Persian Gulf-Black Sea link

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh, announced fresh agreements with Armenia aimed at strengthening transport and transit cooperation, including the construction of a second bridge at Nordooz and advancing plans to connect the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea by rail.

Speaking on Tuesday, Sadegh said the two sides agreed to expand the existing Nordooz crossing and build an additional bridge to ease freight traffic between the two countries.

She noted that Iran and Armenia also plan to reorganize border terminals and finalize a broader transit package within the next two months to reduce costs for Iranian truck drivers.

The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to establish a strategic railway corridor linking the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea.

“The rail line currently extends to Jolfa, and its continuation through Nakhchivan to Yerevan has been agreed in principle. With further trilateral cooperation among Iran, Armenia, and the Republic of Azerbaijan, this route could become a key link to Europe,” she said.

Sadegh also pointed to new initiatives in air transport, logistics, and technical-engineering services, stressing the strong track record of Iranian contractors working on construction and infrastructure projects in Armenia.

