Presence of foreign powers in West Asia a source of concern: Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, visited Tehran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart. During his trip, he held discussions with Major General Mousavi at the General Staff of the Armed Forces in Iran’s capital on Saturday.

In their meeting, Major General Mousavi highlighted the historical and cultural ties between Armenia and Iran, emphasizing that the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan could foster peace and security in the region.

Mousavi said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always welcomed these processes. However, the presence of extra-regional powers, including the United States, is a source of concern for the region.”

He added, “Historical facts demonstrate the longstanding friendship and mutual goodwill between our two countries, while also confirming the negative role that the United States plays in the region. It is essential to develop mechanisms to address these concerns.”

Grigoryan, for his part, stressed the increasing trend of relations and cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the need to further strengthen the foundations of these ties and expand security collaboration.

During the meeting, bilateral military relations were also briefly reviewed, and the necessity of further developing the cooperation was emphasized.