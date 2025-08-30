Iran, Armenia discuss security and regional stability

The visit, made at Larijani’s official invitation, focused on expanding bilateral relations and addressing regional security concerns.

Larijani emphasized Iran’s opposition to any geopolitical changes in the South Caucasus and reaffirmed Tehran’s support for Armenia’s sovereignty and regional stability.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperation in completing the North-South Transport Corridor, which would link the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea, describing it as a key economic and strategic project.

“Iran has always supported the independence and strength of regional countries to ensure lasting security,” Larijani stated, expressing satisfaction with the current level of political, economic, security, and defense relations between Tehran and Yerevan.

Grigoryan described bilateral ties as “unprecedented” and expressed Armenia’s readiness to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Iran in the near future.

He reiterated Yerevan’s adherence to five key principles, including national sovereignty, respect for territorial integrity, judicial authority, inviolability of borders, and reciprocity, and assured Tehran that Armenia remains firmly opposed to any attempt to alter the region’s geopolitical landscape.

The Armenian official also underscored that recent peace negotiations with the Republic of Azerbaijan have preserved Armenia’s exclusive control over its security, military, and customs affairs, providing reassurances to Iran about its regional position.