Iran, Armenia ink 10 MoUs during Pezeshkian’s visit

The documents were signed by high-ranking officials of the two countries on Tuesday following a private meeting between the chief executive and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the Armenian capital Yerevan.

The MoUs, signed on the second day of Pezehskian’s visit, address diplomacy, economy, mines and industries, road and urban development, healthcare, environment, education, culture, social interaction, and tourism.

The trip took place following the conclusion of a United States-mediated agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which triggered warnings about Washington’s interventionist intentions concerning the region.

Additionally, Pezeshkian and Pashinyan issued and signed a joint statement.

Earlier in the day, an official reception ceremony was held in honor of the Iranian president at the Armenian president’s official residence in Yerevan.

The chief executive is being accompanied on the trip by Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi as well as other top figures, including several other ministers.

A day earlier, Pezeshkian had met in Yerevan with elite Iranologists and Armenia-based Iranians, besides partaking in a meeting of the countries’ business leaders.

Upon departing for Armenia, he had identified the purpose of the trip as the enhancement of bilateral ties between the “friendly neighboring” nations. His administration, the president also noted, had accorded priority to the development of cooperation between the Islamic Republic and the countries whose foreign policy standing was aligned with that of Tehran.

The visit came less than two weeks after Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a “peace deal” at the White House in US President Donald Trump’s presence.

The deal has reportedly included a plan to set up a transit road, which could connect Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In reaction to the agreement, the Islamic Republic has welcomed regional peace, but invariably warned about the repercussions of foreign intervention in the region, stressing that it constantly observes ongoing regional developments as a means of guarding against uncalled-for meddling.

Pezeshkian had dismissed media “overstatements” concerning the matter, saying “the demands of the Islamic Republic have been met” as far as the issue was concerned.

At the time, the chief executive identified those demands as respect for regional countries’ sovereignty, respect for their territorial integrity, and opposition to any change in regional borders.