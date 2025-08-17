Iran says foreign intervention in the Caucasus its red line

Esmail Baqaei said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the presence of foreign forces in the South Caucasus makes the situation more complex.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also referred to Article 12 of the recent peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that under this article, no foreign military forces will be stationed along the Armenia–Azerbaijan border.

He added: “We are highly sensitive to this issue, and Armenia itself is aware of the consequences of allowing foreign forces into the region.”

He further stressed: “The matter of foreign intervention is Iran’s red line.”

Referring to the Islamic Republic’s sensitivity toward developments in the Caucasus, he added: “We are closely monitoring the developments with open eyes, and we neither oversimplify nor underestimate any issue.”

Baqaei stated that the South Caucasus holds political, economic, and geopolitical importance for Iran and the regional countries, particularly Russia.

He underlined the need to avoid misinterpretations and the spread of false information, noting that some interpretations are based on incorrect data and may be aimed at disrupting the Islamic Republic’s relations with the countries of the South Caucasus.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added: “We enjoy good relations with the countries of the South Caucasus and believe that the stability and security of this region are of great importance to us.”