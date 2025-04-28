President Pezeshkian says Iran welcomes foreign investors, international traders

“We express our readiness for any form of cooperation with countries around the world in scientific, economic, political, and social fields,” Pezeshkian said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 7th Export Capabilities Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Expo 2025) on Monday.

He stated that Iran provides a prime platform for foreign investment and tourism, adding, “Trade, investment, and international cooperation are the foundations of lasting stability.”

Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad Atabak, who also gave a speech at the ceremony, stated, “We’re committed to win-win international partnerships and stand ready to share our capabilities.”

The seventh edition of Iran Expo, Iran’s largest and most significant export event for engaging with international markets, kicked off in Tehran on Monday morning with the participation of representatives from companies across over 100 countries.

More than 2,000 firms from around the world are in Tehran to engage in negotiations and establish trade interactions with Iran’s largest brands.

This came as Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the new Persian year of 1404 as the year of “investment in production” which indicates the need to focus on directing financial resources towards productive sectors.