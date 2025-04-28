65% of Gaza war victims women, children, elderly: Report

In a statement, the Gaza-based Government Media Office confirmed that the Israeli forces have killed over 18,000 children and 12,400 women since Oct. 7, 2023, while wiping out 2,180 entire families.

It added that 5,070 other families now survive with only one remaining member.

Israeli strikes have also claimed 1,400 medical personnel, 212 journalists, and 750 aid workers.

The statement also said that “systematic attacks … have collapsed Gaza’s healthcare system and attempted to silence truth.”

The statement confirmed that facts on the ground, along with testimonies from Israeli pilots and military leaks, cited by rights organizations, admit to intentionally bombing civilian homes and neighborhoods.

“The facts leave no doubt that targeting civilians in Gaza is a systematic policy of the Israeli occupation within its plan to commit the crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing,” the statement read.

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed more than 52,200 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.