Tehran University student’s murderers arrested, confess to crime

The incident occurred last Wednesday, when Khaleghi was fatally stabbed by motorcycle-riding assailants while returning to his dormitory.

Brigadier General Abbasali Mohammadian, Tehran’s police chief, confirmed the arrests, stating that two primary suspects and three accomplices involved in selling stolen goods were detained.

The suspects, identified as Ahmad and Amir, confessed to targeting Khaleghi for robbery. According to their confessions, they stabbed Khaleghi twice in the chest after he resisted their attempt to steal his phone and bag.

Judicial officials revealed that the suspects had committed 30 to 40 robberies over the past two to three months.

Mohammad Shahriari, head of Tehran’s Criminal Court, noted that the suspects concealed their identities and motorcycle license plates, complicating the investigation. However, a breakthrough led to their arrest on this Tuesday.

In a video released by the judiciary, the suspects detailed the crime. Amir, the motorcycle rider, admitted they chose the location for its seclusion, while Ahmad, the assailant, claimed he stabbed Khaleghi after being instructed by Amir.

Khaleghi, a business management student, succumbed to his injuries at hospital. The case has sparked public outrage, with authorities vowing to pursue justice. Investigations are ongoing, and further details will be released as the case progresses.