Chinese hostage freed in Iran, two kidnapping gangs of foreign nationals dismantled

Police spokesman General Saeed Montazerolmahdi said the Chinese citizen, identified as Ding Xi Zhu, was rescued by the Criminal Investigation Department of western Tehran province in Eslamshahr, near the capital.

The kidnappers, described as undocumented migrants, had held him in a residential complex and demanded ransom from his family.

Four suspects were arrested, and the freed hostage was transferred to the Chinese Embassy in Tehran via Interpol Iran.

Separately, Western Tehran police commander General Kiomars Azizi reported that two organized kidnapping groups operating in Shahriar and Robat Karim had been dismantled.

Ten suspects – all undocumented migrants – were detained, and two hostages were rescued within 24 hours.

According to Azizi, one group, made up of four Pakistani nationals, lured foreign victims to a garden in Shahriar under false pretenses before demanding money from their families.

The second group, with six members, deceived victims by promising illegal transfers abroad.

Police officials said investigations are continuing and stressed a zero-tolerance policy toward organized crime and illegal immigration.