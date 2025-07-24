12 arrested for illegal weapons possession in southern Iran

According to Colonel Mehdi Basharati, head of intelligence for the provincial police command, the operation was carried out over a 72-hour period and focused on crime-prone areas.

It resulted in the seizure of 43 illegal firearms, including 20 military-grade weapons and 23 unauthorized hunting rifles, along with a quantity of ammunition.

The arrests were made in separate raids, coordinated with judicial authorities.

Police searched homes and hideouts belonging to the suspects, leading to the confiscation of the weapons and related materials.

Colonel Basharati emphasized that all detainees have been referred to judicial authorities for legal proceedings.

He added that such operations will continue across the province, in order to maintain public peace and safety.

The disarmament campaign is part of broader efforts by Iranian law enforcement to maintain security after the 12-day conflict with the US and Israel in June.