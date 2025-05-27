Iranian police officer killed in line of duty during anti-drug operation

Lieutenant Ali Saeedi, an officer from Falard’s Police Station, was fatally struck by a drug trafficker’s vehicle while attempting to intercept the suspect, said Brigadier General Hossein Amjedian, the provincial police chief.

The suspect was immediately apprehended at the scene, and 59 kilograms of various illicit drugs were discovered in the vehicle, which was being used as a high-speed “shootee” car – a term used in Iran for vehicles modified for smuggling.

Lieutenant Saeedi, originally from Falard County, is survived by his wife and two daughters.