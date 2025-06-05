Tehran Police: Missing Woman in high-profile case found dead, suspect arrested

Brigadier General Goudarzi, head of Tehran’s Criminal Investigation Department, announced the development in a statement on Friday.

Following the publication of the missing person report, investigators launched a thorough probe into the case. “Based on the evidence collected, it became clear that Ms. Hoseinnezhad had been murdered,” Goudarzi said.

“Thanks to the relentless efforts of our officers, the suspect in her killing was taken into custody,” the police chief added.

Elahe Hosseinnezhad, a resident of Eslamshahr, mysteriously disappeared on May 25, 2025, after leaving her workplace in northern Tehran.

On the day of the incident, she left her workplace alone and, after making a phone call to her family while on her way back to Eslamshahr, no further trace of her was found. Efforts by her family, the media, and the police to locate her expanded widely, supported by well-known figures on social media.