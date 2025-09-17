Two smugglers killed in police operation in Iran’s northeast

Through intelligence efforts and a joint operation by the anti-narcotics police of South Khorasan province and the 102nd special forces unit in Dehkhod, which took place on Wednesday morning near the Halvan police station in the Tabas county, two armed criminals and smugglers were killed, and one other was injured; this was reported by the spokesperson of the Police Force, Brigadier General Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi.

Following the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Police Force, Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan, a large-scale operation against criminal and terrorist elements has been initiated.

The identification and elimination of eight terrorists involved in the terrorist incident in Iranshahr, located in southeastern Iran, and the discovery of a workshop for producing explosives and suicide vests are among the recent operations by the Police Force in combating terrorist groups in the past weeks.

Brigadier General Montazer al-Mahdi stated that during this operation, in addition to seizing quantities of various drugs and military weapons and ammunition, several vehicles and motorcycles left behind by the criminals were also discovered and confiscated, and that the agents are currently in the process of clearing the area.