IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Tehran police arrest 70 suspects, recover 350 stolen phones

By IFP Media Wire
Iran Police

The head of Tehran’s Criminal Investigation Department, Brigadier General Ali Valipour Goudarzi, announced the arrest of 70 suspects involved in several theft rings across the capital. The coordinated police operation, conducted over recent days, led to the dismantling of multiple criminal networks.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, General Valipour Goudarzi said police recovered 350 stolen mobile phones, two firearms, and other stolen goods from the suspects’ hideouts. The recovered property will be returned to its rightful owners.

He noted that some of the suspects resisted arrest, and three individuals were shot and injured during the confrontation. All three are currently receiving medical treatment.

The police chief stressed that maintaining public safety is a top priority, warning that violent offenders will face firm legal action. “Security and peace of mind for citizens are our red lines, and there will be no leniency toward armed or violent criminals,” he said.

General Valipour Goudarzi also urged the public to take safety precautions and assured residents that police forces will act swiftly to ensure their security.

The suspects’ cases are now under judicial review for further legal proceedings.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks