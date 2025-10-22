Tehran police arrest 70 suspects, recover 350 stolen phones

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, General Valipour Goudarzi said police recovered 350 stolen mobile phones, two firearms, and other stolen goods from the suspects’ hideouts. The recovered property will be returned to its rightful owners.

He noted that some of the suspects resisted arrest, and three individuals were shot and injured during the confrontation. All three are currently receiving medical treatment.

The police chief stressed that maintaining public safety is a top priority, warning that violent offenders will face firm legal action. “Security and peace of mind for citizens are our red lines, and there will be no leniency toward armed or violent criminals,” he said.

General Valipour Goudarzi also urged the public to take safety precautions and assured residents that police forces will act swiftly to ensure their security.

The suspects’ cases are now under judicial review for further legal proceedings.