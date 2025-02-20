IFP ExclusiveIncidentsSelected

Police reconstruct crime scene in murder case of Tehran University student

By IFP Editorial Staff

The crime scene for the murder of Amir Mohammad Khaleghi, a 19-year-old student at the University of Tehran, was reconstructed on Thursday at the location of the incident in the central part of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The reconstruction was conducted in the presence of the head of Tehran’s Criminal Court, law enforcement officials, forensic experts, photographers, journalists, and the suspects involved in the case.

The reconstruction aims to provide a clearer understanding of the events and assist in completing the investigation.

Khaleghi was fatally stabbed last Wednesday near the university dormitory area by two robbers identified as “Ahmad” and “Amir.”

The assailants, who took advantage of the darkness to carry out the robbery, fled the scene after inflicting fatal knife wounds on the student. Khaleghi succumbed to his injuries, prompting an intensive investigation by the police.

In an intelligence-driven operation, the police apprehended the suspects within less than a week.

The case has drawn significant public attention, highlighting concerns over safety in university areas and the need for enhanced security measures to prevent such crimes in the future.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks