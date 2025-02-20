Police reconstruct crime scene in murder case of Tehran University student

The reconstruction was conducted in the presence of the head of Tehran’s Criminal Court, law enforcement officials, forensic experts, photographers, journalists, and the suspects involved in the case.

The reconstruction aims to provide a clearer understanding of the events and assist in completing the investigation.

Khaleghi was fatally stabbed last Wednesday near the university dormitory area by two robbers identified as “Ahmad” and “Amir.”

The assailants, who took advantage of the darkness to carry out the robbery, fled the scene after inflicting fatal knife wounds on the student. Khaleghi succumbed to his injuries, prompting an intensive investigation by the police.

In an intelligence-driven operation, the police apprehended the suspects within less than a week.

The case has drawn significant public attention, highlighting concerns over safety in university areas and the need for enhanced security measures to prevent such crimes in the future.