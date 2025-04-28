Iran FM warns of Israel plot to derail nuclear talks with US

Asserting Tehran’s resolve to foil the sinister external attempts at undermining its foreign policy, Araqchi warned that any military strike will trigger the country’s immediate reciprocal action.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Araqchi denounced the Israeli regime’s attempts to disrupt the negotiations over Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

“Israel’s fantasy that it can dictate what Iran may or may not do is so detached from reality that it hardly merits a response,” he said.

“What is striking, however, is how brazenly Netanyahu is now dictating what President Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran,” Araqchi added.

“Conveniently, Netanyahu’s Allies in the Failed Biden Team -who failed to reach a deal with Iran- are FALSELY casting our indirect negotiations with the Trump administration as another JCPOA,” he said.

“Let me be clear: Iran is strong and confident enough in its capabilities to thwart any attempt by malicious external actors to sabotage its foreign policy or dictate its course. We can only hope our US counterparts are equally steadfast,” the foreign minister stated.

“Many Iranians no longer believe the JCPOA is sufficient. They seek tangible dividends. Nothing Netanyahu’s Allies in the Failed Biden Team say or do will change this reality,” he stressed.

“There is no military option, and certainly no military solution. Any strike will be immediately reciprocated,” Araqchi warned.