Iran says ready to share its achievements with African countries

Pezeshkian was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Third Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference in Tehran on Sunday.

The conference, which was also attended by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Mohammad Atabak, brought together representatives from over 50 African countries, including heads of chambers of commerce.

The event seeks to broaden economic relations between Iran and Africa and has reportedly attracted more than 700 traders from 38 African nations.

“We are ready to share with you all the achievements we have made, to share with you what we possess in the areas of healthcare, trade, industry, agriculture, security, peace and tranquility in order to create a world where all people on Earth can coexist in prosperity, security, calm and serenity,” Pezeshkian said.

He emphasized the need for cooperation and solidarity, calling for the creation of an environment based on health, love, compassion, freedom, and humanity.

“Instead of sowing seeds of hatred and resentment, we must nurture the will and belief of friendship, fraternity and love, travel and trade together, and respect each other’s rights,” he added.

Noting that it is the belief in brotherhood and love that can ease life for everyone, the Iranian president stated, “We and you can build a future for all people of the world that is full of love, compassion, mercy and humanity.”

The third Iran-Africa Economic Cooperation Conference is being held in Tehran from April 27 to 29. The event is set to continue in the central Iranian city of Isfahan between April 30 and May 1.

Four specialized panels are scheduled to take place at the ministerial level, focusing on petrochemicals, mining and metal industries, agriculture and food industries, as well as healthcare and pharmaceuticals.