The official visit comes following the invitation extended to the Iranian president by his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Alongside participating in the BRICS+ meeting, where leaders from 70 countries have been invited, Raisi will engage in discussions with several heads of state during his visit.

Additionally, he will deliver a speech at the summit.

The BRICS grouping is comprised of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.