Iranian parl. speaker declares full readiness for BRICS cooperation

Speaking at the BRICS Parliaments’ Heads Meeting in the Russian cityvof St. Petersburg, Qalibaf emphasized the complementary nature of BRICS nations and highlighted the recent Iran-Russia financial agreement as a successful example of de-dollarization.

Qalibaf outlined key areas for potential cooperation, including energy, transit, trade, and banking.

He stressed the importance of developing trade corridors, which he sees as critical capacities that member parliaments should pursue and activate.

“The parliaments of the member countries play a vital role in the success of BRICS,” said Qalibaf. “The BRICS Parliamentary Meeting can serve as a foundation for enhancing relations between member governments.”

He proposed that the issue of economic sanctions and countering unilateral coercive actions be placed on the agenda of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, describing such sanctions as significant threats to the security and welfare of BRICS members’ citizens.

Qalibaf called for collective action in this area, suggesting that unified efforts could yield effective results.

Expressing Iran’s commitment to multilateralism, Qalibaf reaffirmed the parliament’s full readiness to engage actively and purposefully with BRICS counterparts.

He emphasized the strong determination of Iran’s government and parliament to foster beneficial participation and cooperation among BRICS members, aiming for the practical realization of the bloc’s high goals.

“The Iranian Parliament and government are fully prepared to collaborate with their partners across all these areas,” Qalibaf concluded, reiterating the central importance of transit, energy, trade, and banking in BRICS cooperation.