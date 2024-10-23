Xi advocates high quality development of greater BRICS collaboration

In a speech addressing the 16th BRICS Summit on Wednesday, Xi said the ongoing BRICS summit has decided to invite a number of nations to become partner countries. He hailed the decision as another important development in the course of BRICS development.

Xi urged BRICS members to build the multilateral mechanism into a major venue of solidarity and cooperation for the Global South and a vanguard force for global governance reform.

He called on the BRICS members to build BRICS for peace and act as guardians of common security, urging the BRICS countries to uphold the three principles of no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no provocation by any party, to work for de-escalation of the Ukraine crisis as soon as possible.

Xi urged the BRICS members to build BRICS for innovation and act as pioneers for high-quality development.

He called on BRICS members to build green BRICS and be practitioners of sustainable development, noting that China is willing to leverage its own advantages to expand cooperation with BRICS countries in green industries, clean energy and green minerals.

The president also called for building a BRICS for justice and leading the reform of the global governance system, calling on BRICS members to conform to the general trend of the rise of the Global South, and actively respond to the call of countries to join the BRICS cooperation mechanism.

The group should advance the process of expanding membership and establishing partner countries, and enhance the representation and voice of developing countries in global governance, added Xi.

Xi stated the urgency of reforming the international financial architecture is becoming increasingly prominent in the current situation.

He also called for strengthening the New Development Bank and urged BRICS countries to take the lead in promoting a better alignment of the international financial system with the changing dynamics of the global economy.

Xi urged BRICS countries to advocate peaceful coexistence and harmony between civilizations.

China will establish 10 overseas learning centers in BRICS countries in the next five years to provide training opportunities for 1,000 education administrators, teachers and students, he continued.