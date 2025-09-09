Iran’s President stresses BRICS’ role in countering unilateralism

In the extraordinary meeting of BRICS leaders, which was held on Monday virtually, the Iranian president argued that unilateral policies not only jeopardize the national interests of independent nations but also disrupt global cooperation and hinder sustainable development.

Pezeshkian stressed the urgent need for a serious overhaul of global governance structures. He called for a reevaluation of the United Nations Security Council’s composition and functionality, as well as reforms in the international financial system.

He emphasized that groups like BRICS and other Global South institutions bear a special responsibility in guiding the transition to a multipolar, democratic, and equitable order where the voices of developing countries are heard.

Pezeshkian pointed out the recent geopolitical tensions and the growing impact of climate change as factors threatening economic growth and international peace.

He criticized the disproportionate influence of a few powerful nations and the politicization of economic tools, which erode trust among countries and undermine effective global governance.

The president proposed several initiatives for BRICS during his virtual speech. The initiatives include reforming international financial structure, promoting inclusive multilateralism by strengthening the UN to amplify the voices of developing nations, ensuring equitable access to essential resources through global public goods cooperation, establishing a support mechanism for members facing illegal sanctions, and fostering sustainable development by encouraging innovation and cooperation in green and digital economies.

Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to active collaboration within BRICS, emphasizing that effective countermeasures against unilateralism would benefit not only member nations but the entire international community.

He concluded by stressing the importance of strengthening multilateralism and adhering to sustainable development principles for a better future.