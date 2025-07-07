BRICS summit condemns U.S.-Israeli regime military attacks against Iran

According to Paragraph 21 of the BRICS Leaders’ Declaration, released on Sunday afternoon local time in Brazil, the military assaults on the Islamic Republic of Iran since June 13 have been denounced as violations of international law and the UN Charter.

The statement also describes the deliberate attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities as breaches of international law and the resolutions of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA.

The BRICS communiqué further addresses a broad range of issues related to international peace and security, development, economic inequality, the environment, unilateralism, economic sanctions, and the genocide and crimes perpetrated by the Zionist regime in the occupied Palestinian Territories.

BRICS is an intergovernmental organization comprising ten countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China,

South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.