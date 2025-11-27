Iran reserves right to pursue US accountability for war: Envoy

Amir Saeid Iravani made the remarks in a letter sent to the UN chief and the Security Council president on Wednesday, after the US Air Force acknowledged for the first time that its F-35 stealth fighters penetrated Iran’s airspace and escorted B-2 bombers to target peaceful nuclear facilities in the country.

He said that the disclosure is further corroborated by US President Donald Trump’s confession on November 6, when he admitted to being “very much in charge of” the Israeli-American aggression against Iran.

Iravani said the confession entails criminal responsibility of American officials and individuals involved in grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including for the crime of aggression.

Therefore, he added, the Islamic Republic “reserves its full and unequivocal right to pursue, through all available legal avenues, the establishment of accountability for those responsible, and also to secure full reparation for all losses and damages incurred as a result of this internationally wrongful act.”

The Iranian envoy also emphasized that Washington is under an obligation to make full reparation for the violations against Iran and its citizens under established international law.

The UN cannot remain silent in light of the United States’ “own admissions” of its role in committing the wrongful acts against the Islamic Republic, he noted.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant act of aggression against Iran, killing at least 1,064 people and targeting civilian infrastructure.

On June 22, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan— in a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Two days later, Iran managed to impose a halt to the criminal assault after conducting waves of successful retaliatory operations.

Additionally, in his letter, Iravani reiterated Tehran’s call on the UN to “take appropriate measures … to ensure accountability of both the United States and the Israeli regime for these grave violations, and to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.”

He further said that the Israeli-US aggression was directed against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in blatant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.

The 12-day assault included deliberate attacks against civilians and civilian objects, in flagrant disregard of the fundamental principles of international law and international humanitarian law, he pointed out.