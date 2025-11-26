Iran’s top security official lays into US, Israel in meeting with Pakistani think tanks

Speaking at an event hosted by the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, he said the confrontation instead demonstrated Iran’s national resolve, while stating that Israel now faces internal turmoil and a crisis of legitimacy.

Larijani met with senior Pakistani scholars, former diplomats and security analysts.

Conveying greetings from Iran’s Leader, he thanked the Pakistani public, government, parliament and armed forces for their supportive stance during the aggression in June.

Larijani highlighted cultural and political affinities between Iran and Pakistan, saying they form a strong foundation for expanding bilateral cooperation.

He added that Iran sees “no limitations” to broadening economic and political ties with Pakistan.

Addressing Iran-US nuclear diplomacy, Larijani said Tehran supports “genuine” negotiations but rejects superficial talks.

Larijani also commented on regional issues, expressing concern over tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan and urging unity within the Muslim world.

On the Israel-Palestine conflict, he said Palestinians continue to face injustice and criticized US policy in the region.

Pakistani participants praised Iran’s response during the recent conflict and discussed prospects for enhanced cooperation between the two neighbors.