BRICS offers new model for stronger member cooperation: Iran’s President

In a meeting with Speaker of the Ethiopian House of Peoples’ Representatives Tagesse Chafo in Tehran on Saturday, President Pezeshkian described BRICS as a new communication model that promotes respect for national sovereignty and diverse cultures, paving the way for equitable global cooperation.

The president expressed Iran’s interest in developing bilateral relations with Ethiopia. He emphasized that achieving this goal requires activating a joint cooperation commission, identifying common interests, recognizing complementary capacities, and fostering dialogue based on mutual benefits.

President Pezeshkian reiterated Iran’s readiness to play a responsible role in establishing and strengthening sustainable peace and security in the region, advocating for a world free from war, violence, and conflict. He believes that Individuals with deep insight into human nature prefer dialogue and cooperation over confrontation.

During the meeting, the Ethiopian speaker expressed his satisfaction with the discussions and underscored his country’s commitment to strengthening relations with Iran, particularly in diplomatic, economic, and security sectors. He noted that the parliaments of both countries would support their foreign ministries in enhancing diplomatic cooperation and deepening bilateral relations.

Highlighting the importance of economic collaboration, Chafo stated that Ethiopia is determined to increase trade exchanges, develop joint investments with Iran, and effectively utilize BRICS resources, including a new development bank, to bolster economic and financial cooperation.

He also acknowledged the extensive cultural and civilizational ties between the Iranian and Ethiopian peoples, recognizing Iran’s significant role in promoting peace and security in West Asia.

Chafo expressed Ethiopia’s aspiration to play a constructive and responsible role in the Horn of Africa, noting that collaboration between the two nations in peace and security could have a lasting positive impact on stability in both West Asia and Africa.