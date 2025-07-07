IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iran FM: US, Europe support and impunity emboldening Israel

By Ehsan Ghasri
Abbas Araghchi

Iran's foreign minister says the main reason for the continuation and escalation of the Zionist regime’s warmongering is its impunity, along with the full support it receives from the US and certain European countries.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Araghchi underscored the legal and moral responsibility of all governments to halt the Zionist regime’s crimes against Palestinians and its aggression against the people of the region.

Referring to the military aggression of the Zionist regime and the US against Iran, Araghchi appreciated Brazil’s firm and principled stance on the issue and its condemnation of such acts of aggression.

He stressed that the unlawful attacks by the US and the Zionist regime constituted not only a blatant violation of the UN Charter but also an unprecedented assault on the NPT and the foundations of diplomacy which have serious implications for regional peace and security.

Araghchi also described the role of BRICS in strengthening multilateralism and the rule of law at the international level as highly significant.

The Brazilian foreign minister reaffirmed his country’s firm position on the need to condemn military aggression against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iran, particularly its peaceful nuclear facilities, and underlined the responsibility of the UN Security Council to uphold international peace and security.

The Iranian and Brazilian foreign ministers also agreed that the growing economic and trade ties between the two countries are satisfactory and also agreed on holding a joint economic commission in the near future.

Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are BRICS member states

