Security chief: Israel’s recent war against Iran planned years in advance

Speaking at a press conference at the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad during his visit to Pakistan, Larijani said the confrontation “was imposed on Iran” as part of a long-term American-Israeli strategy.

He added that newly surfaced remarks by US President Donald Trump — claiming the United States had been practicing attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities since 2003 — further confirm that “the plot had been in preparation for years.”

Larijani thanked the public, government, parliament, and armed forces of Pakistan for standing with Iran during what the “unjust aggression” carried out by Israel.

He said Pakistan’s response reflected a “principled and mature approach” to global developments.

Citing deep cultural and historical ties between the two neighbors, Larijani described Pakistan as a “friendly, supportive, and culturally kindred nation,” noting that the shared heritage of the Persian language continues to strengthen bilateral relations.

According to Larijani, the recent 12-day confrontation offered key strategic lessons. “Israel, which imagined it could overpower Iran, was left completely frustrated,” he said.

He argued that Iran’s advanced missile capabilities have “shattered Israel’s illusion of security,” even as Iranian forces identified certain operational shortcomings that are now being addressed.

Larijani concluded that the conflict reaffirmed Iran’s determination while exposing Israel’s deep internal turmoil, adding that the outcome underscored the strength and resilience of the Iranian nation.