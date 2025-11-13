Iran urges UN action after Trump acknowledges role in Israeli attacks

Araghchi’s letter, addressed to the world body’s secretary-general on Tuesday, cited a remark by Trump on November 6, in which the latter had said, “Israel attacked [Iran] first. That attack was very, very powerful. I was very much in charge of that.”

The top diplomat then asserted that under the international law, this constituted clear evidence of US direction and control over the military strikes carried out by the Israeli regime.

The letter referenced prior communications sent by the Islamic Republic to the Security Council on June 13, 22, and 28, in which Tehran had likewise protested the “brazen acts of aggression” committed by Washington and Tel Aviv from June 13 to 24 against the Iranian soil.

According to Araghchi, the attacks targeted Iranian civilians, infrastructure, and facilities, including peaceful nuclear sites under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s safeguards, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 1,100 people and injuries to many others.

The official stressed that the strikes violated multiple international legal frameworks, including Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, IAEA resolutions, and UN Security Council Resolution 487 (1981).

He held that responsibility for these violations rested not only with the regime, but also with the US, which – in line with Trump’s admission – directed and controlled the Israeli aggression.

Araghchi’s letter called on the US to provide full reparation for the damages caused, including both material and moral compensation, under established international law.

The correspondence further asserted that Trump and other US officials bore individual criminal responsibility for war crimes, including the crime of aggression, deliberate attacks on civilians, targeting of senior military officers, and assaults on hospitals, media centers, prisons, and energy infrastructure.

The letter also emphasized that accountability extended to Israeli officials involved in commanding, ordering, or assisting in the war crimes.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its full and unimpeachable right to pursue, through all available legal means, the establishment of accountability for the responsible States and individuals and to secure compensation for the damages sustained,” Araghchi wrote.

He concluded by urging the UN secretary-general and Security Council to take appropriate measures to ensure accountability for both the United States and the regime, underscoring the need to bring the perpetrators of these crimes to justice.

The foreign minister requested that the letter be circulated as an official Security Council document, reinforcing Iran’s call for international recognition and response to the violations.